Three men from Blackpool have pleaded guilty to their part in rioting at the weekend - and police say more can expect a knock on their door in the days to come.

They pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with offences including assaulting emergency workers and possession of a metal pole as an offensive weapon.

Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on September 4 at the same court.

Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence. He was told he must not enter Blackpool Promenade within 500 metres of the Metropole Hotel ahead of his sentencing hearing at the same court on September 3.

Ben Smith, 32, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, was remanded in custody after admitting possession of an offensive weapon – a metal pole – and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 16.

Lancashire Police said CCTV and footage on social media is being reviewed and the force expects to make further arrests in the days to come.

Scenes at the Blackpool 'pro-Britain' rally | Lucinda Herbert

CCTV being reviewed, further arrests expected

Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team reviewing CCTV, and I expect there to be further arrests.

“These charges reflect just how seriously we are taking these offences. We will not tolerate this behaviour in our county, and we will identify you, find you and bring you to justice if you are committing these crimes.

“The scenes in Blackpool we saw on Saturday, by those intent on causing disorder, has nothing to do with legitimate protest or the tragic events of last Monday.

“The support we have had from local communities for our police officers has been greatly appreciated.

“We will always put the safety of the public first and are incredibly grateful for your support. Be assured we will continue to police in such a way that puts the needs of our communities at the heart of everything that we do.”