A man from Buckshaw Village has appeared in court after taking part in an anti-immigration protest in Bolton.

Liam Powell, 28, of Hendon Court, Buckshaw Village, received a community order for his role in the protest in the town centre on Sunday.

Powell pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine during the disorder and was given a 12-month community order which will be in place until August 2025.

Greater Manchester Police said another man, James Nelson, 18, of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton has been jailed for his role in the violence which erupted during the demonstration.

He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and was sentenced to two months imprisonment at Manchester Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Three men from Blackpool also appeared in court after being charged for their alleged role in a riot in the resort on Saturday.

They pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with offences including assaulting emergency workers and possession of a metal pole as an offensive weapon.

Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on September 4 at the same court.

Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence. He was told he must not enter Blackpool Promenade within 500 metres of the Metropole Hotel ahead of his sentencing hearing at the same court on September 3.

Ben Smith, 32, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, was remanded in custody after admitting possession of an offensive weapon – a metal pole – and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 16.

Lancashire Police said CCTV and footage on social media is being reviewed and the force expects to make further arrests in the days to come.