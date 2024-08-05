Rioters planning on bringing more disorder to Lancashire this week have been warned by police ‘we are ready to respond’.

Concerns have been raised after rioters are thought to be planning extra ‘marches’ and meets in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Accrington.

Officers from Lancashire Police said they were monitoring information ‘at a local and national level’ and were ‘ready to respond to any concerns or incidents’.

Protesters gathered on the Flag Market in Preston after the Southport murders | Neil Cross

The concerns come after rioters decended on protests in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston at the weekend.

22 people were arrested. 20 in Blackpool, one in Blackburn and one in Preston. Those arrested were facing charges of carrying weapons, knives, violent disorder and attacking police officers.

Hundreds of people of took to the streets on Saturday after three innocent children were murdered killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Protesters initially gathered near Blackpool cenotaph but proceeded through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre by early evening. Credit: PA | PA

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Banks in Lancashire has been charged with murder.

Multiple towns and cities saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers attacked and injured, and many more arrests promised.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said people involved in the clashes “will pay the price” and that “criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain’s streets”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the police have his “full support” to take action against “extremists” attempting to “sow hate” by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest in parts of England.

There was violence on Saturday in towns and cities such as Hull, Liverpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool and Belfast which saw several police officers injured.

It followed a riot in Sunderland on Friday evening.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said anyone who attacks police “should be ashamed”.

She wrote on X: “I cannot thank our local police enough for everything they’re doing to keep people safe. They were among the first on the scene when the horrendous incident unfolded in Southport. They run into danger to keep us safe, and those who attack them should be ashamed.”

Nicola Thorp’s fiancé actor Nikesh Patel was accosted at the riots in Blackpool over the weekend. | Getty/NW

Lancashire born TV star Nicola Thorpe has revealed that her famous actor fiancé was accosted in Blackpool over the weekend.

Columnist and former Coronation Street actor, Nicola Thorp, 35, appeared on The Jeremy Vine Show alongside the Deputy Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice to discuss ‘UK Riots: What should Starmer do?’

Nicola was in her hometown of Blackpool at the weekend and she told Jeremy Vine how her fiancé Nikesh Patel, best known for his roles on BBC comedy 'Starstruck', Channel 4 drama 'Indian Summers' and Amazon Prime thriller 'The Devil's Hour', was accosted in his car by a group of men.

Nicola, who gave birth to her and Nikesh’s first child in January said : “At the weekend, he dropped me off at the protests and he’s British Indian so I thought perhaps it wasn’t necessarily a safe environment for him to be in, so he dropped me off and drove off. And I was right because as he drove off a group of men accosted his car and demanded that he get out and hand them his car keys.

“Islamophobia, racism is absolutely at the centre of this.”

Protesters initially gathered outside Blackpool cenotaph before marching through the town. Credit: PA | PA

Four people have been charged by police after protests in parts of Lancashire on Saturday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are monitoring information at a local and national level around possible disruption, enabling us to have the right level of resources on duty to respond to any incidents safely and robustly in Lancashire, where required to do so.

“We continue to work with communities and partners to ensure we are ready to respond to any concerns or incidents and have been grateful for the public’s support.

“If there are outbreaks of disorder, we will robustly investigate any offences committed to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“If anyone has any information regarding pre-planned disorder or criminality, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”