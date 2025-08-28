A 34-year-old has admitted manslaughter following an attack at a Leyland pub that led to a man’s death.

Paul Ainscough, 57, was found dead at his home on Hollinshead Street in Chorley on June 24 last year.

A post-mortem confirmed he died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Paul Ainscough, 57, died two days after being attacked at a pub in Leyland | Lancashire Police

Police investigations revealed that Mr Ainscough had been attacked by Liam Slack at the Stag pub on Worden Lane two days earlier on June 22, 2024.

The assault was witnessed by several people and Mr Ainscough’s condition subsequently deteriorated, ultimately leading to his death.

Evidence from Mr Ainscough’s mobile phone also included messages in which Slack admitted the assault.

Slack, 34, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, was initially arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with manslaughter.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court today and pleaded guilty.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on December 1.

Detective Inspector Marc Armstrong, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I welcome today’s guilty plea, which holds Slack accountable for Paul’s unlawful death.

“The plea means that Paul's family will not have to face the anguish of a trial, and my thoughts remain with them at what continues to be a traumatic time.

“I would also like to thank the public for coming forward and giving statements which enabled us to establish exactly what happened.

“The family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”