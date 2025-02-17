Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 34-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal altercation with another man in a pub beer garden.

Paul Ainscough was found dead at home in Hollinshead Street, Chorley, on June 24 last year.

Paul Ainscough, 57, died at his Chorley home on June 24 after he was involved in an incident at The Stag pub two days earlier | Lancs Police

Police were called to the address and officers believed the 57-year-old had been involved in an incident at the Stag pub in Worden Lane, Leyland two days prior on Saturday evening (June 22, 2024).

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed, as Lancashire Police appealed to anyone who was at the pub that night to get in touch.

The police investigation was reportedly hindered due to the lack of appropriate CCTV coverage at the Stag pub, which failed to capture the incident on camera. Sergeant John Lovick, based at Leyland Police Station, said this failure to provide any CCTV had “frustrated the investigation”.

The Stag pub in Worden Lane, Leyland. Credit: Waldemar Heise | Waldemar Heise

But police suspected Mr Ainscough was involved in an altercation in the pub’s beer garden and might have been pushed over, sustaining his fatal head injuries.

Following an eight-month investigation, Lancashire Police have now charged a 34-year-old man with causing Mr Ainscough’s death.

The force said Liam Slack, 34, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, has been charged with manslaughter.

He has been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on March 13.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said :”We have charged a man following the death of a 57-year-old man in June last year.

"On Monday, June 24, 2024, our officers were called to an address in Hollinshead Street, Chorley, to a report of a sudden death.

"Very sadly, Paul Ainscough, 57, was found dead at the property.

"As part of our enquiries, we asked to speak to people who were in the Stag pub, Worden Lane, Leyland, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, June 22.

"Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Slack, 34, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, has been charged with manslaughter.

“He has been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on March 13.