Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old boy has become one of the youngest people to receive a robotic arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinnie Bromilow who attends Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School was born weighing only 880g, with an infection, an under developed right hand and couldn’t breathe on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinnie Bromilow, 10, from Chorley has received his hero robotic arm. | UGC

He was taken straight to NICU. This is where he spent the next five and a half months of his life, hooked up to machines, oxygen and having blood transfusions.

Ever since he was young he has asked his mum Nikki if his hand would ever fully grow, only to be told the heartbreaking answer that it wouldn’t.

The family then decided to apply for the Hero 3 campaign to get him a mechanical arm and he was the youngest one of three boys to be chosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More We decided we wanted to use the success of our paintings to help others

With 80 per cent of the funding secured they crowdfunded for the last £20k.

Vinnie pictured with his mum Nikki. | UGC

Vinnie finally received his hero arm on Thursday, August 1. Nikki said: “After a very traumatic start to life he’s the most amazing character you will ever meet. “Vinnie has got his arm now - we hit the target and he received his Hero arm.

Vinnie was once again a team mascot for Chorley FC this week. | UGC

“He is over the moon with it and Chorley FC who helped us fundraise once again invited him as mascot against Man City (u21’s) this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chorley FC added: “Vinnie and Nikki joined us for the Man City game to show off his new arm.

“First job, leading the team out and shaking hands with the Man City players.

“Congratulations Vinnie and Nikki on your success. So proud to have you as part of the Magpie Family.”