10-year-old boy from Chorley becomes one of the youngest to receive a robotic arm

Emma Downey
Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:24 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 15:26 GMT
A 10-year-old boy has become one of the youngest people to receive a robotic arm.

Vinnie Bromilow who attends Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School was born weighing only 880g, with an infection, an under developed right hand and couldn’t breathe on his own.

Vinnie Bromilow, 10, from Chorley has received his hero robotic arm.Vinnie Bromilow, 10, from Chorley has received his hero robotic arm.
He was taken straight to NICU. This is where he spent the next five and a half months of his life, hooked up to machines, oxygen and having blood transfusions.

Ever since he was young he has asked his mum Nikki if his hand would ever fully grow, only to be told the heartbreaking answer that it wouldn’t.

The family then decided to apply for the Hero 3 campaign to get him a mechanical arm and he was the youngest one of three boys to be chosen.

With 80 per cent of the funding secured they crowdfunded for the last £20k.

Vinnie pictured with his mum Nikki.Vinnie pictured with his mum Nikki.
Vinnie finally received his hero arm on Thursday, August 1. Nikki said: “After a very traumatic start to life he’s the most amazing character you will ever meet. “Vinnie has got his arm now - we hit the target and he received his Hero arm.

Vinnie was once again a team mascot for Chorley FC this week.Vinnie was once again a team mascot for Chorley FC this week.
“He is over the moon with it and Chorley FC who helped us fundraise once again invited him as mascot against Man City (u21’s) this week.”

A spokesperson for Chorley FC added: “Vinnie and Nikki joined us for the Man City game to show off his new arm.

First job, leading the team out and shaking hands with the Man City players.

“Congratulations Vinnie and Nikki on your success. So proud to have you as part of the Magpie Family.”

