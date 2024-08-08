We decided we wanted to use the success of our paintings to help others
From movie trips to shopping sprees and seaside outings, the new wheels will turbocharge experiences for the youngsters who visit Derian House Children’s Hospice – all thanks to generous couple David Woods, 80, and his wife Anita, 77, from Lytham.
Anita who is a mixed media artist specialising in paintings, pottery, and dressmaking, said: “David and I have been very lucky over the years in the attention that my paintings have received.
“We decided we wanted to use their success to help others.
“As we don’t have children ourselves, we wanted to do something worthwhile to support young people.
“We knew about Derian House, and what they do there, and so decided to donate a minibus so that the young people are able to do more of the things they love outside of the hospice.”
“The mini bus was actually David’s idea.”
The minibus has been branded with an eye-catching design chosen by Derian House’s children and young people.
Harry, nine, and Alfie, 10, were the first two youngsters who visit Derian House to use the new eye-catching minibus last week.
The cheeky pair enjoyed an adventure to St Annes beach where they flew their brand new kites, built sandcastles, and finished it all off with a chippy tea.
Mick Croskery, Head of Income Generation at Derian House, said: “David and Anita’s heartfelt donation means the world to our young people.
“They are already gearing up for some adventures and planning where they’d like to go.”
