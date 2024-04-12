Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 10-year-old boy from Chorley is to become the youngest person to receive a mechanical arm.

Vinnie Bromilow who attends Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School was born weighing only 880g, with an infection, an under developed right hand and couldn’t breathe on his own.

He was taken straight to NICU. This is where he spent the next five and a half months of his life, hooked up to machines, oxygen and having blood transfusions.

He was stuck on oxygen until he was a year old.

His mum Nikki said: “After a very traumatic start to life he’s the most amazing character you will ever meet.

“Since he was very small he’s always asked if his hand will grow, and it’s heartbreaking explaining to him that it won’t.

“He is the most adventurous little boy and will try absolutely anything even though he might struggle with his hand, he still has a go. “We applied for the Hero 3 campaign to get him a mechanical arm, and he’s the youngest one of three boys to be chosen.

“80 per cent of the funding is there, and we are crowdfunding for the last £20k.

“He is such an inspiration, and so lucky for this opportunity.”

“To be chosen for the Big Hero 3, it’s literally life changing.”

