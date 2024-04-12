I was born without a right hand and have now been chosen as the youngest person to receive a robot arm
A 10-year-old boy from Chorley is to become the youngest person to receive a mechanical arm.
Vinnie Bromilow who attends Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School was born weighing only 880g, with an infection, an under developed right hand and couldn’t breathe on his own.
He was taken straight to NICU. This is where he spent the next five and a half months of his life, hooked up to machines, oxygen and having blood transfusions.
He was stuck on oxygen until he was a year old.
His mum Nikki said: “After a very traumatic start to life he’s the most amazing character you will ever meet.
“Since he was very small he’s always asked if his hand will grow, and it’s heartbreaking explaining to him that it won’t.
“He is the most adventurous little boy and will try absolutely anything even though he might struggle with his hand, he still has a go. “We applied for the Hero 3 campaign to get him a mechanical arm, and he’s the youngest one of three boys to be chosen.
“80 per cent of the funding is there, and we are crowdfunding for the last £20k.
“He is such an inspiration, and so lucky for this opportunity.”
“To be chosen for the Big Hero 3, it’s literally life changing.”
Donations are being raised through The Open Bionics Foundation which provides financial support to socioeconomically deprived people with limb differences who need multi-grip upper limb prosthetics. Every donation will be split equally between the three children in the campaign. If you would like to make a donation to the crowdfunder click HERE.
