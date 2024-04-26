Vinnie Bromilow, 10, from Chorley, who attends Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School was born weighing only 880g, with an infection, an under developed right hand and couldn’t breathe on his own.

After applying for the Hero 3 campaign to get him a mechanical arm, he has now been chosen and is to become one of the youngest people to receive it.

His mum Nikki said: "After a very traumatic start to life he’s the most amazing character you will ever meet.

“He was delighted to be chosen as the Mascot at Chorley for Wednesday’s final home match against Curzon Ashton which they won.

"They are trying to help us with Vinnie’s campaign which is wonderful.”

With 80 per cent of the funding already accounted for, the family is crowdfunding for the last £20k which has already reached over £8,000.

To make a donation click HERE.

1 . Vinnie Bromilow chosen as Chorley FC mascot Vinnie Bromilow, 10, was chosen as Chorley Football Club's mascot earlier this week. Photo: David Airey (DIA Photography) Photo Sales

2 . Vinnie Bromilow chosen as Chorley FC mascot Vinnie pictured with team members. Photo: David Airey (DIA Photography) Photo Sales

3 . Vinnie Bromilow chosen as Chorley FC mascot Vinnie pictured entering the football pitch with Chorley goalkeeper Matt Urwin. Photo: David Airey (DIA Photography) Photo Sales

4 . Vinnie Bromilow chosen as Chorley FC mascot Shaking hands. Photo: David Airey (DIA Photography) Photo Sales