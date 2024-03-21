Nights out, Woolworths, the market... I could go on forever about what made Preston in the 1990s great
Those coming of age in the 1960s grew up in a Britain shaking off its post-war shackles, a country of The Beatles, recreational drugs, and the liberation of women’s fashion. The 1970s is famous for its turbulence, its spiky politics, and the emergence of punk. The 1980s was all about entrepreneurialism, the dawn of modern household computing, and a sense of Britain finding its place in the world again. The 1990s was hope, Oasis, and seriously good clothes.
But today we’re focusing on the 1990s - undoubtedly the decade that those who were born in the late ‘70s or early ‘80s will proclaim as the greatest - and what made Preston brilliant back then.
“Best nights in Squires & Quincy's, Kismet curry house, Arabellas, Gatsby & Piper Chicken in a basket, hotdog and burger stalls, Woolworths, Chelsea Girl, C&A, Etam, DB1, Owen Owen, Curtess shoes, Freedom Hardy Willis, market full of different stalls…” says Yvonne Derbyshire. “I could go on forever.”
Thomas Bennett says the best thing about Preston in the 1990s was that it was a time “When there was shops worth going into town for, parking and getting in and out was easy,” while Steve Wilson has find memories of “‘Feel’ at Central Lancs Student union,” with John Swindells recalling “John Beck getting the sack at PNE. Never a worse time watching Beck's anti football following PNE.”
Natalie Eccles longs for a simpler time, saying: “No social media, games of kerby, Halloween dressed as a witch in a bin bag. And music. Oh and penny sweets.”
But, as Janet Lois Speariett points out… “Every teen thinks their decade is the best."
