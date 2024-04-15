“I wish it was something cooler!” Lancashire music fans reveal what their first ever vinyl records were
Not to get all ‘back in my day’, but there was something particularly special about the seminal moment when you bought a record - committing to forking out for a product that you had high hopes for, but which would remain a mystery until you got home and had a listen.
As a result of how special that experience was, everyone typically remembers what their first record was and, over the years, that first ever vinyl purchased with your own money takes on an elevated status. With that in mind, we asked our readers what their first ever vinyl records were, and here’s what they had to say…
Helen Donnelly
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
Barry Vant
The Wombles album was bought for me when I was about 5, top tunes.
Cathy Hyde
Walker Brothers, Make it Easy on Yourself. Still got it
David Ludlam
Vinyl - it was Hard Headed Woman by Elvis
Leo Redpath
Telstar by the Tornados in 1962
Victoria Mcewan
Ghost Town by The Specials
Sue Stokes Bridgett Becker
She Loves You - Beatles - 45 rpm record - in 1964.
Karl O Connor
Made in Japan Deep Purple
Steve Robert
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Angus Brade
Night at the Opera - Queen
Vicky Vickster
Either Tragedy - Bee Gees or Diary of Horace Wimp - ELO (so wish it was something cooler, I could have lied…..!!)
Barry Hollinshead
Kim Fearn
Michael Jackson's Bad album
David Aspinall
Chinatown Thin Lizzy
Hilary Fisher
Your Song, Sir Elton John
Denise Thompson
Chiquitita Abba
Paul Armer
I'm still standing, Elton John..... I even remember it was a promotion with Clarks shoes
Julie Shuttleworth
Don't want to put a hold on you By Bernie Flint
I bought it at millers record shop (now Brendan Anderton) in Longridge lol
Hellen Mortimer
Xanadu by Olivia Newton John for 79p on single
