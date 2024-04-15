“I wish it was something cooler!” Lancashire music fans reveal what their first ever vinyl records were

Kids these days don’t know they’re born, what with their Spotify and Apple Music and instant streaming…
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:23 BST
Not to get all ‘back in my day’, but there was something particularly special about the seminal moment when you bought a record - committing to forking out for a product that you had high hopes for, but which would remain a mystery until you got home and had a listen. 

As a result of how special that experience was, everyone typically remembers what their first record was and, over the years, that first ever vinyl purchased with your own money takes on an elevated status. With that in mind, we asked our readers what their first ever vinyl records were, and here’s what they had to say…

Helen Donnelly

The Passenger - Iggy Pop

Barry Vant

The Wombles album was bought for me when I was about 5, top tunes.

Cathy Hyde

Walker Brothers, Make it Easy on Yourself. Still got it

David Ludlam

Vinyl - it was Hard Headed Woman by Elvis

Leo Redpath

Telstar by the Tornados in 1962

Victoria Mcewan

Ghost Town by The Specials

Sue Stokes Bridgett Becker

She Loves You - Beatles - 45 rpm record - in 1964.

Karl O Connor

Made in Japan Deep Purple

Steve Robert

Space Oddity - David Bowie

Angus Brade

Night at the Opera - Queen

Vicky Vickster

Either Tragedy - Bee Gees or Diary of Horace Wimp - ELO (so wish it was something cooler, I could have lied…..!!)

Barry Hollinshead

Record sales 🤔 or are you talking about flooring

Kim Fearn

Michael Jackson's Bad album

David Aspinall

Chinatown Thin Lizzy

Hilary Fisher

Your Song, Sir Elton John

Denise Thompson

Chiquitita Abba

Paul Armer

I'm still standing, Elton John..... I even remember it was a promotion with Clarks shoes

Julie Shuttleworth

Don't want to put a hold on you By Bernie Flint

I bought it at millers record shop (now Brendan Anderton) in Longridge lol

Hellen Mortimer

Xanadu by Olivia Newton John for 79p on single

