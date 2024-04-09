21 completely astonishing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the 1960s

Take a trip down memory lane...

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:13 BST

Today were delving deep into the past to take a peek at what Preston looked like back in the 1960s. It may be hard to imagine, but the 1960s are now 60 years ago, and so the city has changed quite a bit. Take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures below... Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

1. Friargate Street Scene, Preston. January 16, 1967

2. Crew of the tug 'Musgrave' Preston Dock MUSGRAVE (1937-1966) Twin screw steam tug. Built 1897 by Scott and Sons, Bowling. Purchased from Belfast Harbour in 1937 for 2,000 GBP. Sold 1966 to TW Ward Ltd Preston for 730 GBP and broken up on the Ribble. Was for a time (1952) converted to a pilot barge and moored off Lytham Bill Taylor 4th. from left

3. Staff of the Club Royale, Great Shaw Street, Preston. August 1966 Image courtesy of Mrs. Lillian Harwood.

4. An aerial view of the Old Trafford football ground ( The Theatre of Dreams ), home to the Manchester United football club during the FA Cup sixth round replay match against Preston North End on 30 March 1966 in Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

