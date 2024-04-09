21 completely astonishing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the 1960s

Today were delving deep into the past to take a peek at what Preston looked like back in the 1960s. It may be hard to imagine, but the 1960s are now 60 years ago, and so the city has changed quite a bit. Take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures below... Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.
Still looking for more retro nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...
"I loved the '80s, life was so much better": 41 retro pics of Preston in 1981, from North End to schools
"Music, films, fashion... I loved the 1980s": 39 amazing retro pics of 80s Preston, from Star Wars to schools
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.