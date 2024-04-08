22 unseen retro pictures of Preston's old Debenhams store and Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the day

The Preston branch of Debenhams opened in the mid-1980s.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

At the time of opening, the new Debenhams was the flagship store of the newly-opened Fishergate Shopping Centre, which can still be found at the top end of Fishergate up next to Preston Railway Station to this day.

Debenhams as a business, however, can trace its roots all the way back to 1778, when it first began life and opened its doors as a drapers shop.

By 1950 it was the largest department store group in the UK, selling a variety of items - most notably clothes and cosmetics.

But in 2019 business took a turn for the worst for the chain store and it closed its doors on all shops around the country.

Debenhams now only operates as an online business.

1. The busy junction at Fishergate and Corporation Street gives a good view of the large Debenhams store in 1990 Photo: Archive

2. A familiar sight to anybody visiting the Fishergate Shopping Centre - the large Debenhams store was one of the first shops to greet you as you entered Photo: Lindsey North

3. A view from the top of the escalators in Debenhams in 1986 Photo: Archive

4. Fishergate Shopping Centre seen from the rear car park - a large sign for Debenhams is prominent on the tower Photo: John Hughes

