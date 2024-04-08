At the time of opening, the new Debenhams was the flagship store of the newly-opened Fishergate Shopping Centre, which can still be found at the top end of Fishergate up next to Preston Railway Station to this day.
Debenhams as a business, however, can trace its roots all the way back to 1778, when it first began life and opened its doors as a drapers shop.
By 1950 it was the largest department store group in the UK, selling a variety of items - most notably clothes and cosmetics.
But in 2019 business took a turn for the worst for the chain store and it closed its doors on all shops around the country.
Debenhams now only operates as an online business.
