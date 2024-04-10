"I don't think it gets any better": 37 mouth watering retro pics of old school Preston pubs and chippies

Fish and chips, and pubs - can you beat that combination?

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST

The answer is no - and, with that in mind, we decided to trawl back through our digital archive to dig up the best retro pictures of Preston’s standoutout old school pubs and chippes from down the decades. It’s a cacophony of batter, beer, and smiling faces (as you’d expect!).

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia and trips down memory lane? Check out these other recent retro picture collections from our archive...

21 completely astonishing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the 1960s

I can't believe this part of Preston is 900 years old: 15 retro pics of Ribbleton Lane, from roadworks to pubs

"I miss the '90s!" 27 mind blowing retro pics of 1991 Preston, from the Gulf War and schools to ‘90s fashion

1. Belle Vue

Photo Sales

2. Boar's Head

Photo Sales

3. You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

4. Cricketers Arms

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLEPPrestonPubsFashionSchoolsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.