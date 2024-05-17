I reckon a few of these motors could still do a job... 43 retro pics of old school 1960s Preston vehicles

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th May 2024, 12:22 BST

As the old adage goes, they don’t make ‘em like they used to...

With that in mind, take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of properly old school retro vehicles from Preston back in the late-1960s, from classic buses and nippy police cars to huge ships and submarines.

For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.

As one reader said: “I reckon a few of these motors could still do a job now!”

Still after a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other most recent picture galleries...

I met the mother of my eldest child in Tokyo Jo's... 37 retro pics of the legendary nightclub's 2019 comeback

I remember the days before hair extensions & Turkey teeth... 39 pics of 2000s Preston, from clubs to A Levels

31 brilliant retro pictures of Preston in 1995, from St George's Centre & Comic Relief to schools & police

29 unbelievable historic retro pics of 1971 Preston, from North End & school trips to golf clubs

31 exclusive and historic retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the decades

1. Preston Borough Police traffic patrol in 1966

Photo Sales

2. Preston Railway Station, July 24, 1968 Pic Preston Digital Archive on Flickr

Photo Sales

3. Ribble Bus Station, Preston c.1968

Photo Sales

4. Police Investigation vicinity of Brook Street and Victoria Street, Preston c.1968 Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBusesNostalgiaSchoolsPoliceLancashirefirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.