In 2019, Evoque - the nightclub in Preston which replaced the legendary Tokyo Jo’s - hosted a nostalgia night in tribute to the infamous venue, welcoming back countless Prestonian revellers for an old school night out. Here are a few of our best pictures from that evening...
As one reader said: “Met the mother of my eldest child there!”
1. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 A group pose for a picture on the dancefloor Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston
2. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Melissa Gallagher, Milly Chamberlain, Chloe Porter and Jessica Adamson Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston
3. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 General view of the exterior Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston
4. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Queuing up to get in the club Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston
