I met the mother of my eldest child in Tokyo Jo's... 37 retro pics of the legendary nightclub's 2019 comeback

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th May 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:48 BST

Many a local in Preston will recall Tokyo Jo’s with loving fondness.

In 2019, Evoque - the nightclub in Preston which replaced the legendary Tokyo Jo’s - hosted a nostalgia night in tribute to the infamous venue, welcoming back countless Prestonian revellers for an old school night out. Here are a few of our best pictures from that evening...

For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.

As one reader said: “Met the mother of my eldest child there!”

Still in the mood for more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

31 brilliant retro pictures of Preston in 1995, from St George's Centre & Comic Relief to schools & police

29 unbelievable historic retro pics of 1971 Preston, from North End & school trips to golf clubs

I miss those days! 61 incredible retro pics of Preston schools back in the 1980s and 1990s

1. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 A group pose for a picture on the dancefloor Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

Photo Sales

2. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Melissa Gallagher, Milly Chamberlain, Chloe Porter and Jessica Adamson Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

Photo Sales

3. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 General view of the exterior Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

Photo Sales

4. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Queuing up to get in the club Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:first personNostalgiaPrestonNightclubsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.