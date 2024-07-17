I miss being a kid! 26 retro pictures of Preston kids living their lives back in the day in the 1970s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:19 GMT

Who wouldn’t go back and do childhood again?

It’s a time of excitement, learning, fun, and no responsibilities, so why no relive your youth be checking out some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston children from the early 1970s.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Retro People enjoy themselves at a disco which was being held at the Guild Hall,Preston June 1974

2. Retro The PNE Football Team make a visit to the St George's Shopping Centre,Preston July 1973

3. Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road

4. These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society.

