I can't believe it's 64 years ago... 36 incredible retro pics of Preston life back in 1960

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:03 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

Here are some of our very best archive pictures of Preston back in 1960. These pictures will have you thinking ‘I can’t believe it’s 64 years in the past...’

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Many thanks to LP reader Ian Rigby for todayâs picture of the PNE Youth squad in Switzerland. This was taken in June 1960 in Geneva, Switzerland. It features eight of the 15-man squad who represented Preston North End Youth team in the Martini Youth Tournament. It was a competition with youth teams from five different countries taking part. Besides England (PNE), the other countries were Italy, Austria, France and Switzerland. North End won the final, beating the Vienna Athletic Club 4-1. The photo shows Ged Baldwin; Rodney Webb; Gavin Laing; Mike Smith; Ian Matthews; Alex Milne; Jimmy Humes and David Will. The missing players were John Barton; Harvey Morley; George Ross; Alan Spavin; Dave Wilson; Peter Thompson and captain, Johnny Hart. Please send your pictures to [email protected]

2. PLEASE SAVE Tom Finney takes his boots off following his final game for Preston North End in April 1960

3. Photo Neil Cross Edwin Chesters, 77, held the British title for weight lifting in 1960 Preston Strength Team 1959

4. Photo Neil Cross Edwin Chesters, 77, held the British title for weight lifting in 1960 Preston Star Barbell Club at Blackpool 1959

