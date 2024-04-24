'I barely recognise the city!' 23 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston's historic streets back in 1959
What better way to observe the changing face of Preston than by comparing the city we see today to what it used to look like back in decades gone by.
With that in mind, take a trip down the long road that is memory lane all the way back to the late 1950s. It’s incredible to see how the face of the ever-evolving Preston has been developed and evolved, so enjoy our collection of the best archive pictures of the city back in 1959.
As one reader said: “I can barely recognise the city! Amazing.”
