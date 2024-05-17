I barely recognise my own hometown... 37 mind-blowing retro pictures of old school Preston in 1957

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th May 2024, 10:08 BST

It can be mind-blowing to see what an effect almost seven decades’ worth of development, change, and evolution can do to a city.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of retro Preston way back in the year of 1957. Hopefully these will give you a feel for how the city has changed and morphed into the more modern incarnation which we see today...

As one reader said: “I barely recognise my own hometown, it’s incredible to see how much things have changed...”

1. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957

2. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957

3. Todayâs view shows the streets and backs of houses in Avenham, Preston, between 1957 and 1961. Picture courtesy of the Avenham Redevelopment Study and Preston Digital Archive.

4. Arsenal goalkeeper Kelsey dives to prevent Sammy Taylor, PNE, getting to the ball at Highbury. Also in the picture is Jimmy Baxter (right) of PNE. Arsenal v Preston, February 19, 1957.

