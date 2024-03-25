Huge collection of 63 exclusive retro archive pictures of Preston's ever-changing streets through the decades

Preston's streets have undergone a myriad of changes and developments over the decades...

By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:43 GMT

Take a look at how the city has evolved down the years, from well-known local landmarks to main roads and traffic...

1. Church Street, Preston c.1950

2. Building of Preston Bus Station in 1967

3. I came across this photo taken in 1950, and having read your recent article regarding the various locations of outdoor toilets in and around Preston of old, i thought this one really does show off the underground ones very well due to the fact that the photo is taken from above looking down on them and not as usual at ground level. Interesting also The New Vic Cinema was at that time campaigning for Sunday opening, how things have changed, i also notice that Rita Hayworrth and Glenn Ford were the stars of the film.

4. Looking Bcak This picture was sent in from E.H.Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street,Preston.These buses were a joint venture with leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann.Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commericial Vehicle Museum,Leyland.

