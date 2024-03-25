Take a look at how the city has evolved down the years, from well-known local landmarks to main roads and traffic...
Still on the hunt for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...
Preston's best historic pubs: I asked Lancashire readers what their favourite boozers were from down the years
33 exclusive old school retro pictures of Preston in 1974, from North End & bands to politics & trains
21 mind blowing retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the decades, from 1960 to 1990
33 historic retro pictures of Preston, Chorley, Penwortham & Fulwood in the 1980s, from school to Star Wars
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.