34 magical retro pictures of Preston schools’ Christmas Nativity plays from back in the 2000s

Is there anything quite as magical and heart-warming as seeing your child in the school Nativity?

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 10:54 BST

In honour of that wonderful time of year, we’ve delved into the archive to find the best Christmas pictures of school Nativities gone by, capturing the magic of the festive period.

So, while it may not be the time of year that traditionally sees kids learning their lines ahead of their school’s performance, we decided to buck the seasonal trend and take a look back at performances gone by.

Here are some of our best archive pics...

The three wise men and shepherds visit Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the traditional Nativity presented by St Ignatius Primary School

A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006

The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child

Schoolchildren from Roebuck Primary School performing 'The Christmas Star' in 2008

