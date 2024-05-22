From the first Boeing 747 commercial flight to London and The Beatles breaking up to the Apollo 13 space mission, 1970 was certainly a big year for global events. Take a look at some of our best pictures of what life in Preston looked like back in that momentous year.
Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers
I miss the 1980s... 24 nostalgic retro pictures of life in 1980s Preston, from North End to old school pubs
Bamber Bridge like you've never seen it before... 24 incredible retro pics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s
I remember the days before hair extensions & Turkey teeth... 39 pics of 2000s Preston, from clubs to A Levels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.