33 exclusive retro pics of Preston in 1970, from St George's Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:46 BST

1970 was quite the year.

From the first Boeing 747 commercial flight to London and The Beatles breaking up to the Apollo 13 space mission, 1970 was certainly a big year for global events. Take a look at some of our best pictures of what life in Preston looked like back in that momentous year.

1. Preston Bus Station c.1970 The ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva makes another appearance.

2. Fishergate, Preston Colour Postcard No. 1 c. 1970

3. Fire at the Preston Farmers premises in February 1970

4. Corner of Water Lane and West View Terrace, Preston 1970's Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Preston Digital Archive

