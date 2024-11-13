21 expressive black and white retro photos of Preston in 1976 and 1977

Here is a collection of our very best retro archive pics depicting Preston life back in the years of 1976 and 1977 - from young lads playing with conkers to Bing Crosby at Preston Railway Station, it truly was all happening in Preston back in those days...
1. Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens
2. One of two escaped bullocks which caused havoc at the cattle market on Brook Street, Preston
4. Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa
