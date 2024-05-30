29 exclusive retro images to take you back to historic Preston back in 1956, from sport to industry

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th May 2024, 14:18 BST

As the saying goes, the only constant in life is change.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising to know that Preston has evolved plenty over the 68 years since 1956, but it’s nevertheless incredible to be offered the chance to catch a glimpse of what life back in those days actually looked like.

Here are a few of our best archive pictures from that heady era.

1. Preston Boer War Veterans. Starch House Square Bus Station. June 20, 1956. Preston South African War veterans prepare to board a bus for their annual trip to the Lakes. Seeing them off on their trip (left) is their Vice-President Mr. H. Fazackerley.

2. Nile Street, Preston c.1956 Nile Street was situated just off the north side of Church Street, almost opposite Manchester Road. The decorative element above the doorway seen on the left was a very common feature in the town. The type became known as 'Preston ears' Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

3. After 33 years as a teacher, Mr Charles Davies has one ambition for his retirement - to have the chance to do nothing. Mr Davies, 57, has been the headteacher at Holme Slack County Primary, Preston, for 19 years and previously served as deputy head at Larches Primary School from 1964 to 1970 and as a teacher at Greenlands Primary from 1956. He is pictured (centre) celebrating with colleagues

4. Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston 1956

