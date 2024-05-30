With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising to know that Preston has evolved plenty over the 68 years since 1956, but it’s nevertheless incredible to be offered the chance to catch a glimpse of what life back in those days actually looked like.
Here are a few of our best archive pictures from that heady era.
For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.
Still in the mood for some more retro? Check out some of our other recent pieces...
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers
I loved the 1990s: 37 old school retro pics of 1998 Preston, from North End football and pubs to Miss UK
21 amazing retro pics of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.