29 astounding old school retro pictures of 1940s Preston, from the late Queen to the Market & Fishergate

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:29 BST

1940s Preston was a very different place indeed.

The 1940s are now a veritable age in the past, but the Preston we all know and love is still in there somewhere, so take a look at some of our best archive pics from the depths of time.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics? 

Have a look at how everything has changed over the years...

1. South-sea entertainers photographed backstage at the Battle of Britain Concert, Public Hall, Preston 1948

2. The Flag Market, Preston 1949 Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening post www.lep.co.uk

3. The Queen visits Preston March 29th 1949

4. Amateur gardeners shopping at Preston Market on April 16 1949

