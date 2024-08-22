27 brilliant old school images of scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston down the years

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:36 BST

The Stanley Arms is described on their website as a ‘lively boozer pairing beer with burgers and pub mains, plus outdoor seating, DJs & karaoke nights...’

Safe to say that it’s a popular local jaunt and for good reason. Take a look at some of our best archive pics of revellers enjoying the odd night out at the beloved local...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of archive pics? 

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Have a look at how everything has changed...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

21 demolition jobs showing a changing Preston landscape, from Deepdale and flats to hospitals

Travel back in time with these 49 retro pics of Preston in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

33 nostalgic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Hall High School back in the 1980s, 1990s & 2000s

31 fascinating historic images of local life in Preston and Chorley in the late 1980s

37 old school retro pics of Preston streets & vehicles in the 1960s, including throwback cars and shops

1. Photo Neil Cross, Paul Butcher from The Stanley Arms, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross, Paul Butcher from The Stanley Arms, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

3. The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road

National World

Photo Sales

4. The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNewslettersNostalgiaSchoolsPolicePreston North EndChorleyDeepdaleTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.