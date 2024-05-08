23 unseen exclusive retro pictures of Preston life, workers, industry, and locals back in 1958

The only constant, as they say, is change.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th May 2024, 13:53 BST

With that in mind, let’s take a look back at what the city of Preston which we all know so well looked like way back in 1958. While the city’s modernisation and evolution has undoubtedly happened gradually over the decades, it’s undeniable how much the face Preston has been adapted in the intervening 66 years.

Here are some of our best archive pics...

1. Junction of Fishergate & Corporation Street, Preston c.1958

2. Fulwood County Secondary School, Preston, 1958. Instruction from the expert, Miss Hilary Peet, physical education mistress, who plays netball for Lancashire and who is also a member of the County swimming team.

3. Waverley Park Open Air Swimming Baths, Ribbleton, Preston 1958 The facility closed in 1979

4. Coffin Cart, Preston September 11, 1958. This horse drawn coffin cart, kept since 1931 for sentimental reasons by Mr. John Titterington, Undertaker of Frank Street, Preston is to be broken up. He bought it in 1920 and until 1931 it was used for delivery of coffins to private houses. Then motor vehicles took it's place. Here it is making it's last journey - to the scrap yard.

