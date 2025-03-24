22 amazing pictures of Preston which journey through time to 1988 and 1989

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST

Preston in the late 1980s: it was a time when Sam Allardyce lived in the city, so safe to say things were interesting.

Take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures from those heady days here.

ICYMI: 31 nostalgic photos remembering lost but never forgotten Preston pubs and bars

25 fascinating pictures from the 1960s when the M6 was being built between Preston and Birmingham

19 extraordinary vintage pictures of Kirkham from processions to shops, streets and people

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. Retro reader Frank Smith sent in this photo showing the preston 10k fun run passing through moor park on 30th april 1989

National World

Photo Sales

2. All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988

National World

Photo Sales

3. Retro Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

National World

Photo Sales

4. Girls from a Preston dance school are rehearsing hard for a big moment on stage with a professional ballet company. The girls, all members of the Barbara Saunders-Jones Dance School, Fulwood, have been chosen to supplement the Lewis London Ballet Company when it performs Sleeping Beauty at the Charter Theatre. Girls taking part are: Emma Arkwright, Catherine Anticliffe, Lisa McDade, Amy Craig, Jennifer Stirrup, Joanne Taylor, Marie Cuffe, Sarah Green, Helen Carter, Janine Cunnington, Helen Latham, Elizabeth Barber and Nicola Crossley

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PubsPrestonBars
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice