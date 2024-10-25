The market town was once the site of a Roman Fort. Its first church came in the seventh century and is therefore a town steeped in history. It has it’s grammar school, the annual Kirkham Club Day, old pubs and a railway. These photos go back in time through a century and remind us how it used to be.
1. Kirkham historical
Town End, Kirkham | National World
2. Kirkham, historical
Preston Street, 1905 | National World
3. Kirkham historical
A steam train runs through Kirkham from a book by Barry McLoughlin "the Railways of Blackpool and the Fylde Vol 2" | National World
4. Kirkham, historical
St Joseph's Wesham, caught on Kirkham Club Day | National World
