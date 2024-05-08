15 historic retro pictures of the old Preston BAE factory on Strand Road being demolished

Through various different guises, BAE Systems had made a home and name for itself in Preston through the years.

Published 8th May 2024, 17:09 BST

The story of BAE can be traced all the way back to 1897, when Dick, Kerr & Company first bought a warehouse to build trams and electric locomotives. In 1905, Dick, Kerr & Company formally became known as the United Electric Car Company Ltd.

And in 1918 they started to manufacture aircraft – and in particular military planes. But it wasn’t until 1960 when a merger produced British Aircraft Corporation, with the site at Strand Road an integral cog in the wheel, producing various sub-assemblies and component. However, the glory days didn’t last and the factory was controversially closed down in 1992.

The whole site was bulldozed in 1994 to make way for what we see today – a mixture of housing, shops and offices.

Here are some of our best archive pics...

1. Suddenly there was a clear view of St Walburgs Church from Strand Road, as vast buildings were reduced to rubble in 1994 Photo: John Atkinson

2. Demolition works in 1994 on the former BAE factory on Strand Road, Preston Photo: Archive

3. One lane of Strand Road in Preston was closed due to the demolition works at the former BAE site. With the level of traffic back in 1994, when the image was taken, it wouldn't have caused such a gridlock like we see today Photo: Archive

4. The landscape would never be the same as the former BAE factory was reduced to rubble and twisted metal back in 1994 Photo: Neil Cross

