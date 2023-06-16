News you can trust since 1886
World of luxury: five-bed detached three-storey Whitestake mansion with dream kitchen hits the market

This property is about as flawless as homes get.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The kind of home which wouldn’t look out of place in California, this property is all about open space, light, style, and luxury. On the market for £975,000 with Moving Works Collection, this home is a dream from start to finish. Take a look around...

Moving Works Collection

1. Chain House Lane

Moving Works Collection Photo: Moving Works Collection

Moving Works Collection

2. Chain House Lane

Moving Works Collection Photo: Moving Works Collection

Moving Works Collection

3. Chain House Lane

Moving Works Collection Photo: Moving Works Collection

Moving Works Collection

4. Chain House Lane

Moving Works Collection Photo: Moving Works Collection

