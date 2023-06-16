World of luxury: five-bed detached three-storey Whitestake mansion with dream kitchen hits the market
This property is about as flawless as homes get.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
The kind of home which wouldn’t look out of place in California, this property is all about open space, light, style, and luxury. On the market for £975,000 with Moving Works Collection, this home is a dream from start to finish. Take a look around...
Check out these other Preston homes…
Page 1 of 6