Ideal investment: charming three-storey Bamber Bridge cottage hits the market for appealing price

From the lovely front garden to the converted attic room, this home has an abundance of potential.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Located on the picturesque Church Road in Bamber Bridge, this property is on the market for £190,000 with Stonehouse Homes and represents an ideal investment opportunity for someone looking to expand their property portfolio or for first-time buyers looking for a quiet and pleasant home to make their own. Take a look around...

1. Church Road

2. Church Road

3. Church Road

4. Church Road

