News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Tranquil three-bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale home with sun-trap garden up for sale

Sitting in the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is as tranquil as they come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

This full-refurbished three-bed semi-detached Walton-le-Dale home is on the market for offers in excess of £245,000 with Ben Rose Estate Agents and is not only modern and stylish inside, but features a gorgeous rear garden – the perfect place to unwind in the privacy of your own sun-trap. Take a look around...

Ben Rose Estate Agents

1. Pear Tree Close

Ben Rose Estate Agents Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Ben Rose Estate Agents

2. Pear Tree Close

Ben Rose Estate Agents Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Ben Rose Estate Agents

3. Pear Tree Close

Ben Rose Estate Agents Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Ben Rose Estate Agents

4. Pear Tree Close

Ben Rose Estate Agents Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4