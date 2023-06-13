Tranquil three-bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale home with sun-trap garden up for sale
Sitting in the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is as tranquil as they come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
This full-refurbished three-bed semi-detached Walton-le-Dale home is on the market for offers in excess of £245,000 with Ben Rose Estate Agents and is not only modern and stylish inside, but features a gorgeous rear garden – the perfect place to unwind in the privacy of your own sun-trap. Take a look around...
