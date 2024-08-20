World class 6-bed detached countryside mansion with modern finish, sprawling garden & outbuildings for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:24 BST

Fairhurst Hall is a Georgian-style, Grade II listed country house set within six acres of magical parkland gardens and private woodland.

On the market for £3.5m with Fine & Country, this magnificent six-bed detached mansion features a long, gated driveway, an entrance hall with bespoke staircase, a large lounge, a snug, a dining room, a huge fitted kitchen, a rear porch, generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second floor study/storage room, sprawling gardens, and outbuildings including a detached one-bedroom guest suite, a detached triple garage, stables, and several storage buildings.

Within the grounds is also a large, Grade II* listed barn (West Barn) which has planning approval to be converted to an impressive five-bedroom residential dwelling, in addition to a substantial bungalow (Fairhurst Hall Cottage) which has planning approval to extend and build into the roof to create a two-storey, five-bedroom house.

Have a look around...

