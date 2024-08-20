On the market for £3.5m with Fine & Country, this magnificent six-bed detached mansion features a long, gated driveway, an entrance hall with bespoke staircase, a large lounge, a snug, a dining room, a huge fitted kitchen, a rear porch, generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second floor study/storage room, sprawling gardens, and outbuildings including a detached one-bedroom guest suite, a detached triple garage, stables, and several storage buildings.
Within the grounds is also a large, Grade II* listed barn (West Barn) which has planning approval to be converted to an impressive five-bedroom residential dwelling, in addition to a substantial bungalow (Fairhurst Hall Cottage) which has planning approval to extend and build into the roof to create a two-storey, five-bedroom house.
Still looking to tour a few more local properties? Be sure not to miss some of the other recent homes we’ve featured...
Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market
Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale
Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent
Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price
I think this dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market ticks all the boxes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.