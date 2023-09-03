News you can trust since 1886
Wonderfully quirky detached 5 bed Penwortham home with study, games room, and private garden on the market

You won’t find a more intriguing home than this.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £390,000 with Entwistle Green, this quirky 5 bed detached Penwortham home is as unique as it is wonderful. Boasting three reception rooms, a huge footprint, a home study, a large kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, a games room, and private mature gardens. Take a look around...

New Lane, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1

New Lane, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1

New Lane, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1

New Lane, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1

