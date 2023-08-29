News you can trust since 1886
Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale

This home is described as being ‘Scandinavian-style’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST

On the market for £249,950 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning extended semi-detached family home in Penwortham is the ideal modern property, featuring a classy design throughout, a contemporary open-plan interior, a stylish fitted kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

1. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

2. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

3. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

4. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

