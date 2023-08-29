Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey Estates, this 5 bed Leyland mansion is the epitome of luxury living, featuring an electric gate, a cinema room with a 120-inch screen, a massive kitchen with bi-folding doors onto the garden as well as a horseshoe island and a walk-in pantry, a stellar main bedroom bathed in natural light and featuring an en suite and a walk-in dressing room, and spectacular wraparound garden. Take a look around...
