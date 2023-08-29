News you can trust since 1886
Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market

There really is only one word: wow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey Estates, this 5 bed Leyland mansion is the epitome of luxury living, featuring an electric gate, a cinema room with a 120-inch screen, a massive kitchen with bi-folding doors onto the garden as well as a horseshoe island and a walk-in pantry, a stellar main bedroom bathed in natural light and featuring an en suite and a walk-in dressing room, and spectacular wraparound garden. Take a look around...

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

Moss Farm, Lodge Lane, Leyland, Lancashire

