News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Wonderful modern 3 bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods family home with landscaped garden for sale

This is a wonderful modern family home.

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £235,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this gorgeous 3 bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods family home is all about the balance of style, space, and modernity, featuring a bright and airy interior design, large bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a lovely landscaped garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for your dream house? Check out these other homes on the market…

Unique 3 bed semi-detached Ribbleton family home with spacious design & magical garden with stream for sale

Majestic & spacious 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes and 2-acre garden on the market

Bargain Tudor-style 2 bed Preston home with spacious interior, modern kitchen, and secluded garden for sale

1. Cow Well Lane (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Cow Well Lane (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Cow Well Lane (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Cow Well Lane (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertiesMoney