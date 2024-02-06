On the market for offers in excess of £235,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this gorgeous 3 bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods family home is all about the balance of style, space, and modernity, featuring a bright and airy interior design, large bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a lovely landscaped garden. Take a look around...
Still looking for your dream house? Check out these other homes on the market…
Unique 3 bed semi-detached Ribbleton family home with spacious design & magical garden with stream for sale
Majestic & spacious 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes and 2-acre garden on the market
Bargain Tudor-style 2 bed Preston home with spacious interior, modern kitchen, and secluded garden for sale