Wonderful 4 bed detached Leyland bungalow with ultra modern open plan layout and stunning landscaped garden for sale
On the market for £440,000 with Reeds Rains, this gorgeous four-bed detached Leyland bungalow is all about its splendid open-plan design. Modern, airy, and spacious, this home features a large shaker kitchen, a welcoming living room area, well-appointed bedrooms, well-maintained gardens, a huge decking area, and a garage. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky modern design and huge landscaped garden on the market
Bargain 2 bed central Preston family home with modern and spacious open plan design on the market for cut price
Supreme 5 bed Woodplumpton mansion with uber modern design, open plan layout, and south facing garden for sale