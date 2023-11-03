Whopping four-storey Preston townhouse on Moor Park with uber elegant design and secluded garden up for sale
This majestic period property has everything a home owner could want.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Take a look around this five-bed semi-detached Preston home on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agent…
Also on the market locally…
Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price
Chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale
1 / 3