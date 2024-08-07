Who fancies moving in? Spacious 2-bed Chorley retirement apartment with immaculate grounds for sale

On the market for £170,000 with Purplebricks, this well-appointed two-bed over-55s Chorley retirement apartment features an open-plan design, landscaped communal gardens with seating areas, residents' lounge and subsidised bistro with bar, library with IT facilities, gymnasium, health centre with therapy room, hair salon, outdoor bowling green, a reception desk, 24 hour security, and lifts to all floors.

Take a look around...

