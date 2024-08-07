This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £170,000 with Purplebricks, this well-appointed two-bed over-55s Chorley retirement apartment features an open-plan design, landscaped communal gardens with seating areas, residents' lounge and subsidised bistro with bar, library with IT facilities, gymnasium, health centre with therapy room, hair salon, outdoor bowling green, a reception desk, 24 hour security, and lifts to all floors.
For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.