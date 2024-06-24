This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £120,000 with Purplebricks, this spacious three-bed terraced home in the heart of Walton-le-Dale features two generous reception rooms, a modern kitchen, three double bedrooms, a clean-cut family bathroom, and both front and rear gardens.

As the estate agents say: “Currently vacant and offered with no chain, this home is ready for immediate occupation, making it an excellent opportunity for prospective buyers.”