Upgraded 4 bed detached Lostock Hall home with open plan layout and landscaped rear garden for sale
As the estate agents say, this home truly has to be seen to be fully appreciated.
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Strike, this immaculate Lostock Hall home is a modern property which features a recently-upgraded interior, spacious design, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a low maintenance landscaped garden, and a garage. Take a look around...
