Unique Southport home with workshop, games room, and massive garden with numerous BBQ pits for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:10 BST

What a home!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £300,000 with Purplebricks, this property is truly unique.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

This three-bed Southport cottage represents a really rare opportunity to acquire a property of exceptional quality, featuring everything from a workshop and games room to a one-bed annexe and a conservatory. Sign up for our free newsletters now

On the market chain-free, this home boasts a private drive made of Southport tiles leading up to the front of the property. Inside, it features an entrance vestibule, a spacious family lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a dinging kitchen.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

There’s also a conservatory, a downstairs bedroom with its own en suite, and a massive rear garden which would be any green-fingered gardening enthusiast’s dream. Well stocked with fruit trees, evergreens, shrubs, trees and perennial plants for colour, borders, and grass, it’s a lovely space.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Outbuildings include an outside WC, three metal sheds, a wooden log store, and four BBQ spots. The workshop is also fully-fitted out with electricity and its own worktop space, while the games room has a wood burner and pool table. The one-bed annexe is another USP.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Take a look around...

Still in the market for that forever home? Check out these other recent property features...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

New Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireNewslettersTreesBordersPlantsPreston North EndParkinglongridgeNewsletterLancasterSportCultureFulwood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice