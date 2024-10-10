This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £300,000 with Purplebricks, this property is truly unique.
This three-bed Southport cottage represents a really rare opportunity to acquire a property of exceptional quality, featuring everything from a workshop and games room to a one-bed annexe and a conservatory. Sign up for our free newsletters now
On the market chain-free, this home boasts a private drive made of Southport tiles leading up to the front of the property. Inside, it features an entrance vestibule, a spacious family lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a dinging kitchen.
There’s also a conservatory, a downstairs bedroom with its own en suite, and a massive rear garden which would be any green-fingered gardening enthusiast’s dream. Well stocked with fruit trees, evergreens, shrubs, trees and perennial plants for colour, borders, and grass, it’s a lovely space.
Outbuildings include an outside WC, three metal sheds, a wooden log store, and four BBQ spots. The workshop is also fully-fitted out with electricity and its own worktop space, while the games room has a wood burner and pool table. The one-bed annexe is another USP.
Take a look around...
