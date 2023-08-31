Unique 4 bed historic Preston home near Moor Park with open plan interior and huge garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £390,000 with Kingswood, this truly unique four bed semi-detached Preston home near Moor Park is all about its air of history and style, featuring a period style exterior, a wonderfully idiosyncratic interior design, bold coloured tiled flooring, underfloor heating, a hand-built kitchen, and a large mature garden. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale
Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market