Unique 4 bed historic Preston home near Moor Park with open plan interior and huge garden up for sale

This home immediately piques the interest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £390,000 with Kingswood, this truly unique four bed semi-detached Preston home near Moor Park is all about its air of history and style, featuring a period style exterior, a wonderfully idiosyncratic interior design, bold coloured tiled flooring, underfloor heating, a hand-built kitchen, and a large mature garden. Take a look around...

