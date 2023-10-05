News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway

Unique 4 bed, 3 storey Preston townhouse with artistic design, home study, and private garden up for sale

This home is wonderfully idiosyncratic.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £230,000 with Vanessa Daley Estate Agents, this grand four-bed Preston townhouse is set over three floors and features a trio of reception rooms, a bright and airy fitted kitchen, a utility room and study, a main bedroom with en suite, a private and enclosed rear garden, and driveway parking for two cars. Take a look around...

Still looking for the perfect house? Check out these local properties…

Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

1. Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents) Photo: Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

2. Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents) Photo: Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

3. Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents) Photo: Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

4. Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents) Photo: Avon Gardens, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwood