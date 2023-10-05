Unique 4 bed, 3 storey Preston townhouse with artistic design, home study, and private garden up for sale
On the market for £230,000 with Vanessa Daley Estate Agents, this grand four-bed Preston townhouse is set over three floors and features a trio of reception rooms, a bright and airy fitted kitchen, a utility room and study, a main bedroom with en suite, a private and enclosed rear garden, and driveway parking for two cars. Take a look around...
