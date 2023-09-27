News you can trust since 1886
Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

This fixer-upper could make a spectacular family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this three-bed detached Lostock Hall home may be in need of a little work, but boasts almost unending potential. Take a look around...

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston (Holdens Estate Agents)

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston (Holdens Estate Agents)

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston (Holdens Estate Agents)

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston (Holdens Estate Agents)

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston (Holdens Estate Agents)

