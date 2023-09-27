Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price
This fixer-upper could make a spectacular family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this three-bed detached Lostock Hall home may be in need of a little work, but boasts almost unending potential. Take a look around...
