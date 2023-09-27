News you can trust since 1886
Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

This home is wonderfully idiosyncratic.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £295,000 with Home Truths, this wonderfully quirky and unique four-bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods home is the ideal home for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a charming multi-tiered garden. Take a look around...

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA

