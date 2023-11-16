Unique 3 bed Preston cul de sac bungalow with modern fitted kitchen and huge garden on the market chain free
On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this unique three-bed detached bungalow in Ashton on Ribble is bright and airy, boasting a modern fitted kitchen, large living spaces overlooking the lovely outdoor space, spacious bedrooms, and an extensive private rear garden. Take a look around...
