Unique 3 bed Preston cul de sac bungalow with modern fitted kitchen and huge garden on the market chain free

This home is an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this unique three-bed detached bungalow in Ashton on Ribble is bright and airy, boasting a modern fitted kitchen, large living spaces overlooking the lovely outdoor space, spacious bedrooms, and an extensive private rear garden. Take a look around...

Dream 2 bed bachelor pad Preston apartment overlooking Winckley Square up for sale for reduced bargain price

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale

Gorgeous detached 4 bed Fulwood home with modern fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and secluded garden on the market

